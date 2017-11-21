New report suggests using Galway as local trauma unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway could serve as a local trauma unit in the future according to a new report on the future of trauma care by the Department of Health.

According to the Irish Times the report recommends centralising trauma care to two units in Cork and Dublin while closing trauma units at other hospitals.

The Department says the change would ensure patients with life threatening injuries get the right care at the right place.

Smaller units like Galway would handle less serious injuries such as fractures and minor head injuries.

Minister for Health Simon Harris is planning to bring the report to the cabinet before the end of 2017.