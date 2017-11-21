15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

New report suggests using Galway as local trauma unit

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 11:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway could serve as a local trauma unit in the future according to a new report on the future of trauma care by the Department of Health.

According to the Irish Times the report recommends centralising trauma care to two units in Cork and Dublin while closing trauma units at other hospitals.

The Department says the change would ensure patients with life threatening injuries get the right care at the right place.

Smaller units like Galway would handle less serious injuries such as fractures and minor head injuries.

Minister for Health Simon Harris is planning to bring the report to the cabinet before the end of 2017.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cois Fharraige language group threatens to disband over funding issues
November 21, 2017
Cois Fharraige language group threatens to disband over funding issues
November 21, 2017
Man dies in hospital after being pulled from water in the city centre
November 21, 2017
Galway City Council passes 78 million euro Budget for 2018

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 21, 2017
CONNACHT GAA TO HOST 2018 FEILE NA nGAEL
November 21, 2017
‘Railway Cup’ finally looks dead and buried
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK