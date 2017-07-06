15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New policy to allow county councillors assist with provision of public lighting

By GBFM News
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The local authority has developed a new policy which will allow councillors to provide public lighting in their localities in a bid to improve road safety.

Councillors have been given a set of guidelines for use in their Notice of Motion money with regard to the provision of street lights.

The lights are subject to a number of conditions, and will be adjudicated and overseen by council engineers.

All such structures must be LED unless otherwise agreed with the local authority, can only be placed on roads of up to 80km/h, and cannot be provided on national routes.

