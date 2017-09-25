New planning process to fast track projects like Apple Athenry data centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is developing a fast-track planning process to prevent future delays like those affecting the Apple data centre planned for Athenry.

A judicial decision on the planning application for the €850 million project is expected this October – two and a half years after the project was first announced.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon says Minister of State for Data Protection Pat Breen is now working on speeding up the planning process for data centres.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan Deputy Cannon says An Bord Pleanála should have to make decisions within a fixed timeframe.

Deputy Cannon believes if a fast-track planning process is created it should apply to all large scale projects.