15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

New planning measures due by Christmas following Apple Athenry controversy

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is seeking to introduce new measures by the end of the year to avoid a repeat of the controversy over Apple’s proposed data centre in Athenry.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting at Leinster House last evening, Leo Varadkar said he will not be waiting for the drafting of new legislation.

Instead, he is to ask Minister Eoghan Murphy to amend the Planning and Development Bill 2017 to define data centres as strategic infrastructure.

It’s hoped the process will be completed by Christmas – meaning from then on, new applications for data centres will be dealt with solely by An Bord Pleanala.

Mr. Varadkar also outlined further steps being taken by the Government – including a review of the courts system and the development of a national policy on the development of data centres.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it’s vital that we immediately address the underlying reasons for the situation in Athenry.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway study reveals importance of sugar in regulating immune system
November 9, 2017
Galway study reveals importance of sugar in regulating immune system
November 9, 2017
HSE to provide more MRI services at UHG
November 9, 2017
Study shows Indreabhan is ‘very disadvantaged’ area

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
November 9, 2017
PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK