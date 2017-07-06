15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New patient records system for Galway public hospitals

By GBFM News
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Belfast-based company has signed a three-year deal to provide a new electronic medical record system to the Saolta Hospitals Group, which includes UHG, Portiuncula Hospital and Merlin Park.

The deal with the digital services firm Kainos is thought to be worth around 2.3 million euro.

Kainos’ Evolve is a clinical document management solution which is in use in 110 hospitals in the UK, covering notes and images for over 33 million patients.

The system will allow efficient management of patient flow, clinical quality management and integration with imaging systems.

