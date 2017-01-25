15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

New owners of Gateway Shopping Park in Knocknacarra to invest €20m in second phase development

By GBFM News
January 25, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new owners of the Gateway Shopping Park at Knocknacarra are to spend more than €20 million on a second phase of development.

This will include retail space to accommodate between eight and 12 new traders.

It’s hoped the expansion will reach completion next year.

According to the Irish Times, the Gateway was sold by Nama last year as part of the Hazel Portfolio.

The shopping centre based in the west of the city is producing a rental income of €1.4 million per annum and is managed by Sigma Retail Partners.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
