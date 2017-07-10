NEW OPENING CEREMONY FOR THE GALWAY RACES – GATHER YOUR TRIBE’ DAY

With only a few weeks to go to the Galway Races Summer Festival that takes place Monday 31st July to Sunday 6th August, Galway Racecourse have announced details of a special opening ceremony. On Monday 31st July race goers will be treated to a special opening ceremony called ‘Gather Your Tribe’ in the City of the Tribes, Galway. Racegoers will be warmly greeted by vibrant tribal drummers at the two main entrances. Guests can then make their way to the parade ring before the horses arrive for the first race to witness a very special performance by the Galway Tenors, Frank Naughton, Sean Costello and Alan Greaney. You won’t want to miss this!

Commenting on the event, Michael Moloney General Manager of Galway Racecourse said “we’ve such a devotion of supporters, both old and new that this year we wanted to create a special welcome for them on our opening day. We hope people enjoy the opening ceremony, I know we’re looking forward to it”.

First race on Monday is at 5.20pm with a host of local businesses continuing their association with the Galway Races Summer Festival. Sponsors on the day include The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Galway Bay Hotel, Claregalway Hotel, Clayton Hotel Galway, Easyfix, McGettigan’s and Eventus, while The Connacht Hotel once again sponsor the feature race of the evening, the €100,000 Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap.

Situated beside the Killanin Stand, the new Festival Village will offer our racegoer a new destination at the Galway Races. Race goers will enjoy craft beer, a shopping village, big screen to watch the racing, betting facilities and live music all week with resident DJ’s and local bands.

Widely regarded as the highlight of the Summer season in Ireland, Galway Races offers fantastic horse racing, live music and entertainment, fashion, family fun and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from all over Ireland and abroad. For more information and to book tickets to this Summer’s Galway Races visit www.galwayraces.com