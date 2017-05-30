New jobs for Galway at city Regatta outlet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clothing company Regatta Great Outdoors has today announced the creation of 100 new jobs with the opening of several new stores in Galway, Dublin and Waterford.

The Cork-based company says the expansion is linked to multi-million euro turnovers in recent years.

The company currently has eleven standalone stores and a number of concessions across Ireland with seven more openings planned this year.

The new Galway store is located in the recently refurbished Eyre Square shopping centre.