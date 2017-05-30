15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

New jobs for Galway at city Regatta outlet

By GBFM News
May 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clothing company Regatta Great Outdoors has today announced the creation of 100 new jobs with the opening of several new stores in Galway, Dublin and Waterford.

The Cork-based company says the expansion is linked to multi-million euro turnovers in recent years.

The company currently has eleven standalone stores and a number of concessions across Ireland with seven more openings planned this year.

The new Galway store is located in the recently refurbished Eyre Square shopping centre.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Missing man located following search operation in Oughterard
May 30, 2017
Temporary road closures to facilitate Gort to Tuam motorway works
May 30, 2017
Crews complete repairs at Parkmore junction ahead of peak traffic period
May 30, 2017
Galway Minister gets government backing for new Irish language bill

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 30, 2017
Para-Athletes Prepare For Loughrea Triathlon
May 30, 2017
Girls Cumann Na mBunscol Finals In Loughgeorge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK