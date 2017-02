Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new island action plan is to be developed for Inis Oirr.

The project is being led by Comhar na nOileán which has been allocated €50,000 for the initiative.

The funding will enable the organisation to work with the Irish Islands Federation to develop the new strategy.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says it was one of the items in the government rural action plan.