The Home Run

NEW HURLING CUP TO BE DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF SEOSAMH MHIC DHONNACHA

By Sport GBFM
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

The GAA can confirm that the new Tier II hurling competition created at the recent Special Congress will take on the name Corn SeosamhMhicDhonnacha (The Joe McDonagh Cup).

The competition, which will be contested for the first time in 2018, has been established to facilitate those counties striving to compete at Liam MacCarthy Cup level.

Former GAA President Joe McDonagh was one of the most respected figures within the GAA.

A former All-Ireland winning hurler and All-Star, with a deep love for the Irish language and culture, he served in a variety of administrative positions in the GAA both before and after his tenure as President (1997-2000). He was also a keen supporter of the growth of Gaelic games overseas.

He died in May 2016.

The decision to honour the former President was confirmed at last weekend’s meeting of Central Council and the new competition will involve Carlow, Laois, Meath, Westmeath, Kerry and Antrim in 2018 and will run from May until early July.

