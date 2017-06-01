New housing estate planned for Headford road in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New housing is to be built at Headford Road just outside the city.

Wyckam Limited has been granted planning permission for 13 houses at Bóthar Na Chóiste.

The development includes a new entrance via the Cairéal Mór estate.

Planning permission has been granted subject to 26 conditions.

One condition stipulates that the applicant must submit revised plans for the development, reducing the width of a cul-de-sac and omitting 4 car parking spaces.

All roofs on the houses must be black and the attic space can only be used for storage.

The developer must make a financial contribution of 136 thousand euro to the city council towards the cost of public services in the area.

A cash deposit of 32 thousand 500 euro or bond to the value of 52 thousand euro must also be lodged with the city council to ensure the satisfactory completion of roads, sewers and public open spaces.