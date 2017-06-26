15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New houses granted planning permission for Knocknacarra

By GBFM News
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A housing development at Barna Road in Knocknacarra has been given planning approval by the city council.

Highgate Properties Limited has been granted planning permission for 8 two-storey detached homes, including landscaping, a greenway and a new entrance at the site, known as Ashwood.

The development at Barna Road has been approved with 23 conditions attached.

Some of the conditions relate to boundary walls, where planners have placed restrictions on the height and also the type and finish of boundary walls.

In relation to the greenway, the exact surface finish shall be submitted and agreed in writing with the local authority before development work begins.

Another condition stipulates that a financial contribution of more than 119 thousand euro be provided by the developer towards the provision of public services in the area.

