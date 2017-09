Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Sportsground at College Road in the city is getting new hospitality facilities.

The Connacht branch of the IRFU has been granted planning permission for a hospitality marquee for a period of 5 years.

The permission is for a marquee on a full-time basis for use on match days only.

The council has specified that the marquee must only be used on match days for Connacht Senior Rugby Team and open 2 hours before kick-off and must close 2 hours after the end of the game.