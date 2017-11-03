New homes approved for Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted approval for a development of more than 30 new homes in Claregalway.

DWK Limited has been granted planning permission to demolish an existing single storey house and build 31 new homes at Lakeview.

The housing development at Lakeview, Claregalway will include a mix of detached and semi-detached homes.

County planners have attached 20 conditions to the grant of planning permission.

One condition requires the developer to submit the design drawings of the proposed access and frontage of the lands with the public road.

This is to ensure that works near the public road are designed to appropriate standards.

Also the whole development of homes must be completed before any of the houses are occupied, unless a phased development is agreed with the local authority.

Another condition stipulates that at least one fifth of the occupants of the new housing development must be able to preserve the language and culture of the Gaeltacht area.

Photo – Google Maps