New Galway programme to improve services for young people with diabetes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team at NUI Galway has developed a novel approach to improve how diabetes services are delivered to young adults.

The D1 Now programme aims to help young people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The team has published two new open access articles detailing the formation of their ‘Young Adult Panel.’

The panel is comprised of nine young adults aged 18–25 years with type 1 diabetes.

The group has helped design the ‘D1 Now’ intervention programme, which aims to improve diabetes services by re-imagining care and moving beyond the traditional clinic.

Research indicates that this age group often disengages from health services and their general diabetes management.

The D1 Now research team has recently won a HSE Open Access Award.