New Format Announced for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic

Semi-Finals and Final to be broadcast live on TG4

The AIG Fenway Hurling Classic, which takes place at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston on November 19th, will have a new format to find an overall winner. It had already been announced that this year’s event will comprise of four teams with Dublin facing Galway and Clare taking on Tipperary in a double header of matches. Now it is being confirmed that the winners of those two games will face each other in a deciding final match for a trophy which is currently being commissioned by the GAA and GPA. All three games will be broadcast live by TG4.

Tickets for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, which include all three games of the tournament, are available at www.redsox.com/hurling.

The games will take place under the Super 11s rules which were specifically designed by the GAA and GPA to allow hurling be played in stadiums around the world which may not be big enough to accommodate a full size GAA pitch. Galway beat Dublin in the original AIG Fenway Hurling Classic back in November 2015 in front of over 28,000 spectators.

“The strong demand and positive response to the inaugural AIG Fenway Hurling Classic in 2015 prompted us to make this year’s event even bigger and better,” said Fenway Sports Management Managing Director Mark Lev. “The game’s exciting combination of speed, skill, constant action and scoring has really resonated with fans. We’re excited to announce the addition of a third match and the introduction of the new tournament format, which will result in one team hoisting our inaugural trophy. This will be a can’t-miss day on the New England sports calendar and we’re grateful to partners AIG, the GPA and GAA for enabling us to add yet another dynamic event to an already compelling off-season line-up at Fenway Park.”

“Along with the championship trophy, there will be an intense Irish pride for teams and counties competing in the championship match,” said GPA Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley. “The new tournament format is going to bring the best out of a fierce group of competitors. It will be an unforgettable day for fans, players and the sport of hurling as a whole.”

In addition to the Hurling Classic, AIG and FSM have teamed up to offer attendees a lively Irish festival complete with Irish food, music and dancing. Additional details about the Irish Festival will be continuously posted at the event website.

Furthermore, Aer Lingus has signed on as the Official Airline of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and will transport the four teams from Ireland to Boston as well as presenting the stream of the games in November. For more details on the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and ticket information, please visit www.redsox.com/hurling.