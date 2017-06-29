15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New Food Innovation Hub to be set up in Athenry

By GBFM News
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 4:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council and the Local Enterprise Office have announced the development of a new Food Innovation and Incubation Hub in Athenry.

The facility will be based at the Teagasc campus.

The hub will offer food-grade production units, a time-share food incubator, product development facilities and labs.

It will provide hands-on business support for local food producers who want to progress their home cooking or food business idea.

Galway East T.D and Minister of State, Ciaran Cannon says it’s a great opportunity to promote local enterprise.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
