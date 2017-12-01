15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New five year ferry contract for Aran Islands

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aran Ferries Teo will continue to provide a passenger service between the three Aran Islands and Ros a Mhíl until 2022.

The new contract has been announced by Gaeltacht Minister Joe McHugh.

It also includes a road transport service between Ros an Mhíl and the city.

The new contract is effective from today to the 30th of November 2022.

Return sailings will be provided between Inis Mór and Ros an Mhíl and Inis Meáin/Inis Oírr and Ros an Mhíl every morning and afternoon, seven days a week.

There will be additional early afternoon sailings on Sundays from May to September.

In addition, the price of a return ticket for islanders will be capped at €10 per adult.

The total cost of the contract is 5.9 million euro.

