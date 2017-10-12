New film-making fund for the West of Ireland set to create 90 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new film-making fund for the West of Ireland is set to create 90 new jobs and will be announced at today’s TV summit being held in Salthill.

The 2 million euro WRAP fund aims to kick start film, TV, animation and games projects.

It will run over a three-year period in association with local authorities in Galway, Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The initiative will support 15 development projects, with the aim of bringing at least three of these into full production.

It’s hoped a further 10 internationally funded co-productions will be supported in the region.