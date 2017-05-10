New equipment brought in at Cloosh Valley as fire rages on

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New fire fighting equipment has being deployed in the Cloosh Valley this lunchtime in a bid to contain a fire which has gutted a vast area of land.

A regional emergency response operation is being carried out by Coillte, Galway fire services and the Air Corps.

Crews have been on site since 5.30am as civilian and army corps helicopters carry out water drops.

Army personnel have been mobilised this afternoon to assist in brashing, the use of specialised damper equipment to beat flames in a bid to remove oxygen.

The focus of the current activity is in the proximity of the Galway Wind Park construction site.

Over 1,500 hectares of forestry and 2,000 hectares of bogland have been destroyed by the blaze to date.

A spokesperson for Coillte says that while the cause of the fire has not yet been established, it’s understood it was deliberately set.

Meanwhile, locals in the area who’ve had to fight fire on their own land say they could have done with more help.

Seanapheastin farmer Kevin McDonagh told NewsBreak the community has been working tirelessly.

Gardai have issued a warning to the public to stay away from the Cloosh Valley site.

The Seanafeastin Road should be avoided by motorists except for emergency service vehicles and local residents.

Gardai say it is extremely dangerous to enter due to the possibility of becoming trapped.