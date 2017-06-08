New endoscopy facility bolsters Boston Scientific’s market position

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new endoscopy facility at Boston Scientific in the city means jobs will be sustained for the well-known Galway employer into the future.

17 million euro will to be invested in the new Roadrunner facility over a phased basis until 2020.

The project aims to reduce the time it takes to develop a medical device to six months.

The announcement marks the 20 year anniversary of the European Innovation Centre in Galway which produces over three million devices every year.

It opened its doors in 1997 with a team of 10 and has now grown to a staff of 300 engineers and scientists.

Dr. Darragh Colgan is Vice President of Research and Development in Boston Scientific Galway – he says the investment means jobs will be sustained into the future with potential for further growth.