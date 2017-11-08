15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

New digital ocean exhibit to open at Galway Atlantaquaria

By GBFM News
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Atlantaquaria and the Marine Institute are launching a new exhibit this weekend which will allow the public to see what goes on in the depths of Galway Bay. (Sat 11/11)

The ‘Our Ocean, Our Health Exhibit’ aims to allow everyone to observe, enjoy and explore the ocean using cutting edge underwater technology.

The new visitor experience at Galway Atlantaquaria includes a 24/7, 365 days a year, live feed from the SmartBay Subsea Observatory off the coast of Spiddal.

SmartBay is the national marine test facility for the development of innovative products and services for the global maritime sector.

It’s the only underwater live data feed from below the surface of the sea in Ireland.

Its role in monitoring the health of the ocean is attracting a lot of attention from researchers all over the world.

The Marine Institute has opened this view of the ocean to the public through the development of this interactive exhibit which will be located at the Salthill aquarium.

The exhibit opens at 2pm on Saturday, and will be followed by a family fun day at Galway Atlantaquaria on Sunday.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Letteragh Road Rahoon will remain closed until Saturday morning
November 8, 2017
Four county areas earmarked for wastewater improvements
November 8, 2017
5800 Galway people sign petition against new alcohol regulations
November 8, 2017
Portumna water supply removed from EPA risk list

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 8, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
November 8, 2017
Swim Ireland Appoint Mark Lappin and Sarah Fellner as Regional Pathway Development Coaches for Leinster, Connacht and Munster
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK