New Digital Clock and Scoreboard unveiled at Oran GAA courtesy of EirGrid

#EirGridGAA

Oran GAA, Roscommon today unveiled its brand new digital clock and scoreboard, courtesy of the GAA’s Official Timing Partner EirGrid, in the company of Club Secretary Mark Lawless, Grainne Duffy of EirGrid and several County and Club players including:

Thomas Fetherston (Roscommon County Senior footballer)

Jack Casey and Kieran Whyte (Roscommon County U21 footballers)

Cathal Kenny (Roscommon County Senior hurler)

Michaela Fallon and Grainne Whyte (Roscommon County camogie players)

The club entered a nationwide competition launched by EirGrid last year, and was drawn at Croke Park by EirGrid Director of External Affairs, Rosemary Steen and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail as the Connacht winner.

The fantastic prize included delivery and installation of a top of the range, LED, digital clock and scoreboard worth €6,000, with a radio controlled handset to manage the score from anywhere in the ground, providing an invaluable asset for Oran GAA.

The competition marks EirGrid’s continuing commitment to its GAA sponsorship portfolio. As well as being the GAA’s first ever Official Timing Sponsor, EirGrid is in its third year of sponsorship of the EirGrid GAA Football U21 Football All-Ireland Championship, and also sponsored 2015’s EirGrid International Rules Series.

There were a total of 147 entries for the competition, 26 of which came from Connacht, 47 from Munster, 43 from Leinster, and 31 from Ulster.

Oran GAA Secretary, Mark Lawless said: “Oran GAA Club is situated in a small rural parish in mid Roscommon. Sport is the heartbeat & life blood of the area, which we feel is hugely important for body & mind both on & off the field. We are very proud of our pitch & grounds & much effort is taken to ensure it is in top condition, grass cut, flowers sown, dressing rooms painted, etc. but the new top of the range EirGrid digital clock and Scoreboard that we have received is now the crowning glory of the grounds.”

Grainne Duffy, Community Liaison Officer at EirGrid commented; “We’re delighted to continue to strengthen our ties with GAA communities around the country, through our sponsorship of the EirGrid GAA Football under 21 Championship, and as official Timing Sponsor of the GAA. Congratulations to Oran GAA on receiving their brand new digital scoreboard, no doubt the club will benefit from having this top of the range equipment installed.”