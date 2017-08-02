New Cycle Event for Connemara

March 2017 saw the launch of a great new cycling club for Connemara, the Twelve Bens Cycling Club. The club took off at speed with over 50 people signing up. Since its creation the club has held weekly cycle meets as well as taking part in a number of cycle events including Tour de Connemara,Westportif, Tour de Burren, Wicklow 200 and Tour de Lough Corrib to name a few.

They have now set their sights even higher as they are busy organising their inaugural sportive, Tour de Bens. The event, taking place on Saturday September 9th 2017, is suitable for all levels of cyclists with a 80km and 57km route available.

Cyclists will be treated to some of the most beautiful scenery that Connemara has to offer as the routes encompasses the majestic Twelve Bens mountains, bringing them through Inagh Valley, Renvyle and along the Sky road. Clifden will be the event headquarters with the first cyclists leaving at 10am that morning.

Entry into the sportive includes a souvenir t shirt, refreshments along the route and a unique once off medal designed and created in GMIT Letterfrack furniture college.

The event costs just €30/€35 (for non Cycling Ireland members) with any profits going to local charity Connemara Therapeutic Riding. You can find out more details and enter online at www.tourdebens.ie . Or follow them on facebook – Twelve Bens Cycling Club.