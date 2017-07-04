15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New creative director for Galway 2020

July 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A creative director has been appointed for the Galway 2020 project team.

UK native Chris Baldwin will be responsible for the delivery of the programme of events for 2020 for Galway City & County.

The 2020 board says Chris comes from a very strong Artistic and Cultural background with a proven track record in the delivery of international cultural events and programmes.

Notably, Chris was Curator of Interdisciplinary Performance for the 2016 European Capital of Culture in Wroclaw, Poland.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
