New Co-Operative Housing tenants in Doughiska to become shareholders

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 23 families from the city’s Housing Waiting List, will become shareholders in a co-operative as a result of a new housing development in Doughiska.

The Maigh Rua complex, which is being launched today, will involve a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhouses.

The 3.8 million euro scheme is located at Doughiska Road and will launched by Galway West T.D and Junior Minister Seán Kyne in the next half hour.

It was developed under a joint venture by Co-Operative Housing Ireland and Galway City Council.

The group says a further 90 housing units are under development in the city with more than 200 additional homes planned for the wider region over the next 18 months.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney told NewsBreak that this latest development is just the start of the process to tackle Galway’s housing problem.