New Chief Executive takes up role at Udaras na Gaeltachta

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mike Ó hÉanaigh has taken up the position of Chief Executive Officer in Údarás na Gaeltachta in na Forbacha this morning.

Mr Ó hÉanaigh, who is from Carna in Connemara, succeeds Steve Ó Cualáin who has just finished his five year term as the head of the Gaeltacht authority.

Mike Ó hÉanaigh, who took over the top job in Údarás na Gaeltachta this morning, has followed a path well trodden by Connemara people.

His parents were emigrants from Connemara and Mike was born in South Boston. He attended primary school in the States before the family returned to Carna.

Mike worked with Donegal County Council as a director of services before being appointed Employment and Enterprise Manager in the Údarás last year.

Mike said this morning that he will be focused on bringing Údarás backed jobs in the Gaeltacht regions nationally up to 8,000 – from the present 7,400 – by 2020 and to bringing the value of sales up by over 12% to €1.25 billion.

He will focus on renewable energy, sea and seashore related industries and tourism.

Tributes have been paid to the work of Steve Ó Cúláin from Spiddal who finished his work as Údarás CEO yesterday.