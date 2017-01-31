15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

quad-nuig-news

New centre for research on dementia to open in the city

By GBFM News
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 12:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new centre for economic and social research on dementia will open in the city this evening. (31/1)

The centre is funded through a 1.6 million euro award from the Health Research Board.

It aims to provide transformative research and policy frameworks to support those with dementia through a person-centred approach.

The centre is to be based at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway.

The inaugural lecture which focuses on reimagining dementia care in Ireland takes place at the ILAS building at 5 this evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland
The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday January 31st 2017
news-court-gabel
January 31, 2017
Ballinasloe woman claims she is the sole owner of winning Lotto ticket
C3gHilXXAAAMEXF.jpg large
January 31, 2017
Galway farmers march outside Dáil over delay in GLAS payments
fisherman-591699_960_720
January 31, 2017
Marine Minister urged to protect Galway fishing industry

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
January 31, 2017
St Thomas Ready For All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
IRELAND WOMENS RUGBY
January 31, 2017
Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK