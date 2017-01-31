New centre for research on dementia to open in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new centre for economic and social research on dementia will open in the city this evening. (31/1)

The centre is funded through a 1.6 million euro award from the Health Research Board.

It aims to provide transformative research and policy frameworks to support those with dementia through a person-centred approach.

The centre is to be based at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway.

The inaugural lecture which focuses on reimagining dementia care in Ireland takes place at the ILAS building at 5 this evening.