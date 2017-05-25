15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New Casla office set to serve growing cultural tourism market

By GBFM News
May 25, 2017

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new tourist office in Casla today will work to meet the increasing demand for cultural tourism across Connemara.

That’s according to the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta Steve O Culáin who officially opened the facility located on the Wild Atlantic Way earlier today.

The office is located in a building developed by businessman Nicholas O’ Connor on the site of the old Derrynea Courthouse.

Traditionally north and west Connemara have been the focus of tourism initiatives.

However this new facility aims to meet the demand for cultural tourism and ‘roads less travelled’ across southwest Connemara.

CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta Steve O Culáin says Casla is perfectly positioned as a unique gateway to serve this growing market.

