15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

New car registrations in Galway drop by 15 per cent

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 9:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway for the year to date, are down on the same period last year.

Officials statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that there were just over 4 and a half thousand cars registered in Galway between January and August.

This compares to more than 5 and a half thousand for the same period in 2016, a drop of more than 15 per cent.

The SIMI is calling on the government not to introduce any negative decisions in the Budget later this year that will further impact on the industry.

SIMI Deputy Director General, Brian Cooke says the government should be encouraging people to buy electric cars.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices 6th September, 2017
September 6, 2017
Step forward in provision of new Tuam fire station
September 5, 2017
High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils
September 5, 2017
Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 6, 2017
Weekend’s Hurling Fixtures
September 6, 2017
Minor Championships Results 5th September 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK