New car registrations in Galway drop by 15 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway for the year to date, are down on the same period last year.

Officials statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that there were just over 4 and a half thousand cars registered in Galway between January and August.

This compares to more than 5 and a half thousand for the same period in 2016, a drop of more than 15 per cent.

The SIMI is calling on the government not to introduce any negative decisions in the Budget later this year that will further impact on the industry.

SIMI Deputy Director General, Brian Cooke says the government should be encouraging people to buy electric cars.