Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place this evening to organise a new campaign for more city bicycle parking. (Thursday 18/5)

The gathering is being organised by Galway community bike workshop, An Mheitheal Rothar.

The group hopes to run a campaign to coincide with Bike Week, to make cycling more convenient for commuters.

The public meeting takes place at 6.30 this evening at the An Mheitheal Rothar workshop, University Road – and pre-registration is required.