Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Junior Minister is reassuring the public that the new business arrangement for Tuam Post Office will not affect services.

In the coming weeks, the Post Office in the town will change from being run directly by An Post, to being run by a contractor.

However, Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the change will not affect the services provided at the facility.

He says of 1125 post offices across Ireland, just 50 are run by An Post.