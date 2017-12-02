New book ‘most comprehensive listing of Galway piers’ ever recorded

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new book has been published that contains the most comprehensive listing ever recorded of piers along Galway’s coastline.

The book has been written by former Zoology Professor at NUIG, Noel Wilkens and explores the significance of piers at a time when the road network in Galway was almost non existent.

The book from Noel Wilkins, which is published by Irish Academic Press is titled “Humble Works for Humble People” – a history of the fishery piers of County Galway and North Clare in the period 1800-1822.

In following the development of piers on the Galway coast and around Galway Bay Professor Wilkins now lists a total of 315. This is the most comprehensive account of piers in this region so far published.

227 piers are on the south and west Connemara coastline; 25 are on various islands and 64 are on the shores of Galway Bay.

The author explains the significance of the piers in the region in the 19th Century when roads were largely non-existent.

Piers were needed for personal travel and for the supply of goods.

Many piers were also built to provide work during times of famine and hardship.

The book “Humble Works for Humble People” is now on general sale.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay Fm in Connemara.