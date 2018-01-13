15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New board of Udaras na Gaeltachta includes three Galway members

By GBFM News
January 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new Údarás na Gaeltachta board announced yesterday evening includes three members from Galway.

The 12 member board will oversee development strategies in, the promotion of the Irish language and the pursuit of further employment in the Gaeltacht region of Ireland over the next five years.

The three Galway members come from the Spiddal, Oughterard and Carna areas.

 

Séamus Walsh from Glann in Oughterard takes his position on the Údarás na Gaeltachta board on foot of a nomination from Galway County Council.

Councillor Walsh has previous experience on the Údarás Board is serving his fourth term in Galway County Council.

Seosamh Ó Laoi is a native of Lettermullen and he now lives in Spiddal. A former Galway County Councillor, he has also served previously on the Gaeltacht authority – the Údarás – board.

Mary Uí Chadhain from Gabhla in the parish of Carna is a new member who joins the board through the Public Appointments Service process – an avenue which is open to public competition for appointment to Board.

Mary is Head of Financial Services in the TG 4 television station. Originally from Cashel, she is a member of the Bolger family which has a lengthy background in business.

