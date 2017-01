Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new application has been submitted for an NCT centre in Tuam.

Gary McTigue had previously made a submission to the local authority which was subsequently withdrawn.

The new plan seeks to change the use of the existing vacant building at Carrowpeter to a vehicle testing centre with ancillary offices.

The proposal also includes the partial demolition and rebuilding of the existing building.

County planners are due to make a decision in March.