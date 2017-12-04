15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New app hopes to prevent Corrib drownings

By GBFM News
December 4, 2017

Time posted: 10:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new app being launched by the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Task Force aims to reduce drowning deaths in the Corrib in Galway city.

The “Galway Safe” app uses a wifi hotspot from the Spanish Arch to the Wolfe Tone Bridge to see if users are spending a lot of time along the water between 10pm and 6am.

It then offers users the option to say they are okay or if they would like to notify an emergency contact.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan Education Officer with the WRDATF Neil Wilson says drinking is a serious problem down by the water.

