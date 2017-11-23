New Admission Ticket Policy for Racehorse Owners

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) today announced the introduction of a standard policy of additional tickets for racehorse owners at Irish racecourses, commencing on December 1 at Limerick and Dundalk.

Along with their current allocation of AIR access cards, sole owners, partnerships, clubs and companies can request up to an additional four admission tickets. A syndicate can request admission for any registered member of the syndicate who does not have an AIR card, thereby ensuring all members receive admission when they have a runner.

The process of requesting the additional tickets will be managed between each individual racecourse and the Ownership Department of Horse Racing Ireland. Tickets must be requested in advance of the stated deadline with full information available on www.racehorseownership.ie/tickets.

Paddy Walsh, Chief Executive, Association of Irish Racecourses:

“To have the unanimous support of all the racecourses on this ticketing policy is a significant statement of the importance Irish racecourses place on the support of racehorse owners. Irish racecourses have made significant capital investments in recent years with the ownership experience one of our top priorities, and today’s announcement is another positive step.”

Aidan McGarry, Owner Relations Manager, Horse Racing Ireland:

“Racecourse admission was one of the main concerns raised in the most recent Racehorse Owner Survey carried out by Horse Racing Ireland. The racecourses are such an important stakeholder in the racehorse owner’s experience so together with the investment in owner facilities through the Horse Racing Ireland Racecourse Capital Development Fund, this is an excellent offering. Ensuring that all syndicate members receive admission is particularly welcomed and the support from the racecourses is greatly appreciated.”

Aiden Burns, Manager, Association of Irish Racehorse Owners:

“The Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, on behalf of owners, very much welcomes and appreciates what the racecourses have agreed to. The allocation of additional tickets will not only be a boost to Syndicates and other types of owners but could play a part in attracting more people into racehorse ownership.”