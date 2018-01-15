New 3 million euro cruise ship for the Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new 3 million euro cruise ship will begin offering trips from Doolin to the Aran Islands in the coming months.

The 26 metre vessel is being commissioned by the Garrihy family in Doolin, which runs Doolin2Aran Ferries.

The state of the art ship is currently being built in France, and will be tailored for international tourists, with multi-lingual voice and visual guide systems.

Eugene Garrihy of Doolin2Aran Ferries says the new cruise ship is the first step in a major upgrade of the company fleet.