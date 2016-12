Galway Bay fm newsroom – 25 new beds have opened today at UHG.

The Shannon ward is part of the new 75-bed ward block at the Newcastle facility.

The other two wards – the Claddagh and the Corrib wards – are due to open in the coming weeks.

City Councillor Padraig Conneely is a member of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

He says the new facility is state of the art.

Photo: Staff settling in to the new ward, pic by Saolta