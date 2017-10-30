New 24 hour gym to open in city centre in coming days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major international fitness company is set to launch a 24-hour gym in the heart of the city in the coming days.

The facility at Citypoint at Prospect Hill marks the entry of interntional firm Snap Fitness into the Irish market.

Snap Fitness has over two thousand clubs around the world and the 24 hour gym set to open in the heart of the City marks the firm’s first foray into the Irish market.

The 24/7 gym is located at Citypoint at Prospect Hill, adjacant to TK Maxx.

The finishing touches are currently being applied to the 6,000 sq.ft ground and basement level facility and the doors are set to open in the coming days.

The firm says the state of the art gym will include a large free weights area, functional training zone, fitness studios and full shower facilities.

It adds that the gym will only feature low volume music and rubber flooring has been installed to minimise noise levels.