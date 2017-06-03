15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park

By Sport GBFM
June 3, 2017

Time posted: 6:40 pm

The Dough Bros are the Fives for Lives champions for 2017 after a 2-1 golden goal win over O’Loughness Monster (Hibs u18) after extra time in the final. Eugene Greaney got the all important winner after the Dough Bros scored in the final minute of normal time to force extra time. The winning squad were:
Johnny Burke (Goalkeeper)
Rory McTiernan
Derek Flaherty
Keith Shaughnessy
Richie Byrne
Brian Conlon
Eugene Greaney

 

Well done to the girls from Corrib Rangers who called themselves ‘Neville wears Prada’ who beat Cactus Utd (St James GAA) 3-0 in the ladies final of the Fives for Lives event at Salthill Park. The winning squad were:
Patricia McNamara (Goalkeeper)
Leanne Sullivan
Emma Kerr
Carol Mannion
Camilla Colonica
Nia Folan
Melissa Fleming
Rosa Shine
Martina V.

