Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park

The Dough Bros are the Fives for Lives champions for 2017 after a 2-1 golden goal win over O’Loughness Monster (Hibs u18) after extra time in the final. Eugene Greaney got the all important winner after the Dough Bros scored in the final minute of normal time to force extra time. The winning squad were:

Johnny Burke (Goalkeeper)

Rory McTiernan

Derek Flaherty

Keith Shaughnessy

Richie Byrne

Brian Conlon

Eugene Greaney

Well done to the girls from Corrib Rangers who called themselves ‘Neville wears Prada’ who beat Cactus Utd (St James GAA) 3-0 in the ladies final of the Fives for Lives event at Salthill Park. The winning squad were:

Patricia McNamara (Goalkeeper)

Leanne Sullivan

Emma Kerr

Carol Mannion

Camilla Colonica

Nia Folan

Melissa Fleming

Rosa Shine

Martina V.