Negotiations ongoing on bus corridor between city and Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Negotiations are continuing on the design of the bus corridor which will run along the N17 Tuam Road.

Phase One of the corridor would encompass the stretch from Claregalway to the junction at Fleming’s motors in the city.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has requested an update on the Tuam bus corridor from the city council.

In reply Director of Services Uinsinn Finn said that sensitive negotations are currently underway about the right turns on to Bothar na dTreabh

It’s hoped that the first phase can be done relatively quickly as Compulsory Purchase Orders would not be needed as far as Castlegar church.

The second phase, to run from Flemings to Wellpark, would involve CPOs and therefore would take longer.

The bus corridor is a joint project between the county and city councils but the city council is leading it.