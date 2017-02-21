15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

National Transport Authority to survey 570 Galway households

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 570 households across the city and county are to be surveyed as part of a national study on travel patterns.

The survey is being carried out by the National Transport Authority.

The survey aims to collect data on how and when people travel, and to determine if the car is still the top choice for Galway householders.

The households which have been selected for the survey will be contacted by letter before April.

It comes as news emerged that Galway has been listed as the most congested city in Ireland in a global traffic scorecard.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
