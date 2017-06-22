National Time Trial and Road Race Championships – Event Information

Who to Watch, and Where to Watch From 22-25 June in Wexford

The Irish Senior National Cycling Championships 2017 in association with the Talbot Collection will take place this year in the small and beautiful county of Wexford.

Racing starts on Thursday evening with the Time Trial, attracting big names like defending champions Nicolas Roche, Anna Turvey, Katie-George Dunlevy and Peter Ryan, and including strong competitors across the board, including big hitters Ryan Mullen and Eddie Dunbar in the men’s categories.

The first rider in the Time Trial starts at 5pm, with most riders starting at 1 minute intervals. The Prize giving takes place in Johnstown Castle Estate at 8pm. The route will go from Johnstown to Kilmore (34km) offering the racers a unique and beautiful backdrop. Saturday and Sunday will see competitors switch their focus to the road races.

David Maguire, Associate Race Director said; “The TT route is one of the nicest routes in the county taking the riders on some of the most beautiful roads in Wexford. There are challenging bends mixed with long straights which will test all of the riders’ skills.”

Seamus Wall, cycling the Para TT route said: “I have been on the TT race route over the past month and I think its a great course, as good as any of the previous 3 that I have done. It’s definitely a course that one will have to work on as its reasonably flat so there will be no rest periods and a nice slow drag from the turn around to the finish line.”

The Road Races will take place with the M40s, M50s and M60 racing the Saturday June 24th starting from 11:00 AM. This route will take the riders around an 18.95km loop of Wexford town, encompassing short climbs and fast flats.

Sunday will be host to the Under 23s and Elite Men’s race at 11:00 AM. The Elite Women’s race will also take place on the Sunday at the same time. More informational available at: http://www.roadchamps.irish/