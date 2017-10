Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new National Polio register is being piloted in Galway.

The initiative is being run by Polio Survivor Ireland, which hoped to find out how many Polio survivors are living across the country.

People in Galway who have had polio are asked to sign up to the new register – and it’s hoped the initiative can be rolled out nationally next year.

Further details and registration is available at polio.ie