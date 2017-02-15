National Planning Framework could provide key opportunity for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Planning Framework 2040 provides a key opportunity to influence the importance of Galway as a regional economic driver along the entire western seaboard.

That’s according to City Manager Brendan McGrath whose comments followed a presentation on the consultation process currently underway.

The NPF is intended to be a strong basis for policies, effective planning, investment and decision making, with public submissions open until March 16th.

The meeting at City Hall this week heard that Galway was the only city to exceed national average growth in the last 20 years.

City Manager Brendan McGrath said that with forecast population growth figures for 2040, Dublin will overheat and regional cities like Galway have a key role to play.

It was proposed that a workshop be set up for councillors to debate and finalise a submission before the deadline expires in four weeks.

City CEO Brendan McGrath said making a case through the submission phase could pave the way for Galway to become a second-tier city, a status currently held by Cork.