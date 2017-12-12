15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

National homelessness coalition to establish branch in Galway

By GBFM News
December 12, 2017

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The national homelessness and housing coalition is to establish a branch in Galway as the homelessness crisis continues to escalate.

The group has this afternoon announced that there will be a national day of action on homelessness on April 7th, which will see wide scale protests to highlight the crisis.

The national Homelessness and Housing coalition includes several campaign groups and charities.

The coalition is encouraging people to get involved and take part in demonstrations across the country between now and then- with branches to be established shortly in Galway and Cork.

It’s also calling on the government to introduce a new housing policy based on bringing vacant sites and properties into use.

It comes as new figures from COPE Galway show there are over 150 Galway children without a home as we enter the festive period.

People before Profit Councillor Tina MacVeigh says the group is pushing for urgent action.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tuam mother and baby home report says it may be impossible to identify some of the children buried there
December 12, 2017
Tuam mother and baby home report says it may be impossible to identify some of the children buried there
December 12, 2017
City chief to undertake comprehensive review of CCTV facilities
December 12, 2017
Report on Tuam mother and baby home DNA concerns to be published today

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 12, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
December 11, 2017
Conor Devaney is named new Roscommon Captain
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK