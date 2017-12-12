National homelessness coalition to establish branch in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The national homelessness and housing coalition is to establish a branch in Galway as the homelessness crisis continues to escalate.

The group has this afternoon announced that there will be a national day of action on homelessness on April 7th, which will see wide scale protests to highlight the crisis.

The national Homelessness and Housing coalition includes several campaign groups and charities.

The coalition is encouraging people to get involved and take part in demonstrations across the country between now and then- with branches to be established shortly in Galway and Cork.

It’s also calling on the government to introduce a new housing policy based on bringing vacant sites and properties into use.

It comes as new figures from COPE Galway show there are over 150 Galway children without a home as we enter the festive period.

People before Profit Councillor Tina MacVeigh says the group is pushing for urgent action.