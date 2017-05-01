15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

HANDBALL WINNERS

National Handball Titles for Heffernan and Mulkerrins

By Sport GBFM
May 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:26 am

Ireland’s elite handballers, boys and girls from U13 to U19, gathered at Galway venues for the Irish Juvenile Nationals and what an event it turned out to be for the local stars. After a weekend of knockout handball Moycullen club hosted yesterday’s finals.

Claregalway’s star player Niamh Heffernan kept the packed gallery on the edge of their seats with a super win against Kildare’s Mollie Dagg. Niamh, who found herself trailing in the tiebreaker, pulled out all the stops and showed nerves of steel to win 15-8, 13-15, 11-10 in the girls U15 A division.

The last game on the card was the Blue-Riband Boys U19 final where Tyrone’s decorated player Sean Kerr faced local Moycullen man Diarmuid Mulkerrins. It was Kerr who set the pace and Mulkerrins didn’t get into the first game at all, losing 15-5. The second game was a different matter which saw the young Tribesman in his true form, leading from the start and winning 15-12 to force a tiebreaker. Motivated by the local support Mulkerrins played inspirational handball and finished the encounter 11-5 with a left hand, flat roll-out kill shot to claim the coveted U19 trophy.

print
Sport
Galway researchers make major breakthrough in treating jellyfish stings
Galway GAA Results
Galway-GAA
May 1, 2017
Hurling Championship Fixtures For Next Weekend
FEile Skills One
May 1, 2017
Poc Fada 2017 Winners
Tiernan O'Halloran touches down for the decisive score in Connacht's win over Glasgow
May 1, 2017
TIERNAN O’HALLORAN VOTED CONNACHT RUGBY PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

news-flood-flooding
May 1, 2017
OPW warns 22 million euro must be invested in Galway flood defences
gbfm-news-clifden
May 1, 2017
Concern over dental services at Clifden Health Centre

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline