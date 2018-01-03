National Emergency Coordination Group issues warning as Galway set for more bad weather

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution this evening, with another high tide due at 6pm.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group says further bad weather is due tonight.

A massive clean-up is underway this afternoon after flooding caused by Storm Eleanor devastated homes and businesses in the city.

27-thousand homes across the country remain without power this afternoon.

Met Éireann is urging the pucblic to stay safe – with more powerful winds and flooding possible this afternoon.

Storm Eleanor’s surge and gusts caused chaos last night – flooding busy streets; leaving homes and businesses under water.

Sandbags and flood defences were breached at Salthill and Spanish Arch – leaving many questioning whether the city was prepared for the storm.

Galway City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath says no data saw the tidal surge coming.

Humanitarian relief has been promised for those affected by Storm Eleanor.

At its peak 55-thousand homes were without power – and tens of thousands remain off the grid.

Met Éireann is warning the public to stay safe – with more high winds and flooding likely in the hours ahead.