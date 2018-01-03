15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

National Emergency Coordination Group issues warning as Galway set for more bad weather

By GBFM News
January 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution this evening, with another high tide due at 6pm.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group says further bad weather is due tonight.

A massive clean-up is underway this afternoon after flooding caused by Storm Eleanor devastated homes and businesses in the city.

27-thousand homes across the country remain without power this afternoon.

Met Éireann is urging the pucblic to stay safe – with more powerful winds and flooding possible this afternoon.

Storm Eleanor’s surge and gusts caused chaos last night – flooding busy streets; leaving homes and businesses under water.

Sandbags and flood defences were breached at Salthill and Spanish Arch – leaving many questioning whether the city was prepared for the storm.

Galway City Council Chief Executive Brendan McGrath says no data saw the tidal surge coming.

Humanitarian relief has been promised for those affected by Storm Eleanor.

At its peak 55-thousand homes were without power – and tens of thousands remain off the grid.

Met Éireann is warning the public to stay safe – with more high winds and flooding likely in the hours ahead.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht’s Challenge Cup referee appointments announced
Two people died in Galway workplace accidents last year
January 3, 2018
Galway new car sales dropped by 15 per cent last year
January 3, 2018
City loses ‘clean status’ in latest litter survey
January 3, 2018
Two people died in Galway workplace accidents last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 3, 2018
Ronan Manning signs contract extension with Galway United
January 3, 2018
NUIG Ladies Gaelic Football and Soccer teams to face each other for Charity
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK