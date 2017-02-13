15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NATIONAL ELITE BOXING FINALS

National Elite Boxing Finals Scheduled Unveiled

By Sport GBFM
February 13, 2017

Time posted: 12:33 pm

The schedule for the weekend’s National elite Senior Finals have been unveiled with Olympic Boxing Club’s Patrick Mongan taking on George Bates of St Mary’s Dublin in the 60Kg Final. Mongan had defeated Gerard Matthews from St Pauls Antrim in the Semi-Final.

The weigh-ins for Friday’s National Elite finals will be held between 8am and 9am and 12pm and 1pm on Friday morning and early afternoon at the National Stadium.

Boxing begins at 7.30pm at the National Stadium.16 finals will be decided in the ring, with 4 walkovers

67 bouts will have been completed when the final bell tolls on the Championships.

